“The iPhone 8 will offer buyers and edge-to-edge screen, but that’s not the entire story. The phone’s almost-perfect design is ruined by a bezel protrusion at the top that’s a necessary evil,” Smith writes. “The iPhone has various components that need to face the user, including the selfie camera, the phone speaker, the new 3D facial recognition system (a bunch of extra cameras), and various sensors. That’s why the top notch is there.”
Smith writes, “But that notch ruins the phone’s perfect symmetry, which is why the iPhone 8’s design is such a hotly debated story.”
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in June:
Again with that awful cutout… We doubt that Apple would execute the display in such a way as to draw attention to a black cutout containing the FaceTime camera, earpiece, etc. More likely, the thin top of the display on either side would remain off limits to anything but the deepest OLED black into which such a cutout would simply disappear.
