“We’ve had a long look at the iPhone 8’s final design now, thanks to all the recent leaks from Apple-published HomePod firmware. Recent code discoveries also brought to the surface details about the screen, including its actual size, and the way the virtual home button will behave,” Chris Smith writes for BGR.

“The iPhone 8 will offer buyers and edge-to-edge screen, but that’s not the entire story. The phone’s almost-perfect design is ruined by a bezel protrusion at the top that’s a necessary evil,” Smith writes. “The iPhone has various components that need to face the user, including the selfie camera, the phone speaker, the new 3D facial recognition system (a bunch of extra cameras), and various sensors. That’s why the top notch is there.”

Smith writes, “But that notch ruins the phone’s perfect symmetry, which is why the iPhone 8’s design is such a hotly debated story.”

Three ways Apple could do this. I picked “bunny” ears version since it’s in their own images from the leak. #iphone8 pic.twitter.com/fiCFWoC9kC — Maksim Petriv (@talkaboutdesign) August 11, 2017

