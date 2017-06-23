“Using a leaked dummy model, screen protector, and a printed picture of an iOS wallpaper, Geskin has put together the gist of what current rumors have suggested the iPhone 8 will look like once it’s announced in the fall,” Broussard reports. “The wallpaper Geskin used is part of a beach themed collection of images that appeared within the iOS 10.3.3 beta only for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but they have since appeared on the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and new 12.9-inch iPad Pro running iOS 10.3.2.”
Broussard reports, “A video shared on Geskin’s Twitter account has further provided a glimpse into the iPhone 8 dummy in motion.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Again with that awful cutout.
As we wrote on Wednesday, “we doubt that Apple would execute the display in such a way as to draw attention to a black cutout containing the FaceTime camera, earpiece, etc. More likely, the thin top of the display on either side would remain off limits to anything but the deepest OLED black into which such a cutout would simply disappear.”
