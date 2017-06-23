“Leaker Benjamin Geskin has posted a few new images and a video of what Apple’s upcoming iPhone 8 might look like once it’s in the hands of users later this year,” Mitchel Broussard reports for MacRumors.

“Using a leaked dummy model, screen protector, and a printed picture of an iOS wallpaper, Geskin has put together the gist of what current rumors have suggested the iPhone 8 will look like once it’s announced in the fall,” Broussard reports. “The wallpaper Geskin used is part of a beach themed collection of images that appeared within the iOS 10.3.3 beta only for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but they have since appeared on the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and new 12.9-inch iPad Pro running iOS 10.3.2.”

Broussard reports, “A video shared on Geskin’s Twitter account has further provided a glimpse into the iPhone 8 dummy in motion.”



