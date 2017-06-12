“In the images shared today, we get a look at what is being described as the iPhone 7s, 7s Plus and iPhone 8 designs,” Barbosa reports. “According to the redditor, all of the upcoming devices feature glass back panels which allow for wireless charging.”
“The iPhone 8 front panel features top-to-bottom glass for the display, with a cut-out near the top for the camera and earpiece,” Barbosa reports. “What’s noticeably lacking on the iPhone 8 glass panels is any sign of a Touch ID sensor. If these alleged parts are to be believed, it could be that the new iPhone 8 truly does have an embedded Touch ID in the front display.”
