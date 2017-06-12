“We may have just gotten another glimpse at the rumored upcoming iPhone 8’s design,” Greg Barbosa reports for 9to5Mac. “A redditor shared some images from what they say is ‘a friend in the industry,’ and what manufacturers have been receiving over the last week, and they do line up with some previous rumors.”

“In the images shared today, we get a look at what is being described as the iPhone 7s, 7s Plus and iPhone 8 designs,” Barbosa reports. “According to the redditor, all of the upcoming devices feature glass back panels which allow for wireless charging.”

“The iPhone 8 front panel features top-to-bottom glass for the display, with a cut-out near the top for the camera and earpiece,” Barbosa reports. “What’s noticeably lacking on the iPhone 8 glass panels is any sign of a Touch ID sensor. If these alleged parts are to be believed, it could be that the new iPhone 8 truly does have an embedded Touch ID in the front display.”

MacDailyNews Take: Yup.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]