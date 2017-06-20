“The purported iPhone 8 dummy unit that first surfaced in photos back in April is back today with a new close-up video appearance plus exclusive photos shared with 9to5Mac,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac.

“The iPhone 8 dummy unit shows the rumored vertical camera, edge-to-edge display, and elongated Home button with no rear Touch ID,” Hall reports. “Note that the dummy unit shared by ‎Shai Mizrachi has the same two-toned black and silver exterior that Benjamin Geskin expects to be all black when the real iPhone 8 ships later this year.”

“The iPhone 8 is also expected to include stronger waterproofing in addition to wireless charging, according to a slip of the tongue from the CEO of an iPhone maker,” Hall reports. “In addition to the new video hands-on, 9to5Mac has obtained photos showing the iPhone 8 dummy alongside the iPhone 7 Plus…”



