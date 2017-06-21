“Apple goes to extreme lengths to keep its products shrouded in mystery until their release, as we learned earlier this week. But the leaks continue to trickle out,” Brett Williams writes for Mashable.

“Case in point: the upcoming iPhone 8, which has been the subject of a massive parade of rumors as everyone speculates on what’s coming next with the anniversary version of Apple’s flagship,” Williams writes. “UK e-retailer MobileFun sent us some images of their newest iPhone 8 cases, which they claim will be a perfect fit for the finalized design of the device.”

“The Olixar cases show off a version of the upcoming flagship that’s become familiar to those of us riding the iPhone 8 hype-train,” Williams writes. “There’s a nearly bezel-free edge-to-edge display on the front with no physical home button, and a new vertically oriented dual lens camera on the back.”



Read more in the full article here.