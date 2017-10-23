“Someone posted a brief iPhone X video on Reddit that shows the phone opening an app. It’s just a 10-second clip, but it’s enough for any iPhone user to recognize a significant issue: the notch user interface,” Smith writes. “As you can see in the video at this link, the current version of the Instagram app looks absolutely horrendous on the iPhone X. The top screen elements are way too close to the ‘ears’ and the notch itself. That’s because we’re looking at an application that has not been optimized for the iPhone X.”
“Well, Instagram is probably working on a new iPhone X design that will be made available once the phone launches, or soon after that. And hopefully all your favorite apps are going to get similar updates that will make everything look good, or at least bearable,” Smith writes. “You’ll get used to the notch, we all will, even if we don’t end up liking it.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Ooh, “bearable.” That’s exactly why we line up for Apple products… Oh, wait. It’s not.
The “notch” is ill-conceived. It’s a design abomination. It’s an inelegant kludge. It requires developers to do extra work to literally design around it.
If it’s intended for branding uniqueness, it’s at least as ill-conceived as it is in terms of UI/UX, for it’ll be knocked off by the Korean dishwasher makers and the Chinese fake iPhone peddlers in approximately 32 seconds, if it hasn’t been already. As we all know, protecting Apple’s trade dress is hardly the top priority of the world’s legal systems.
Each and every day, we pray that we’ll be afflicted with Notch Blindness™ on Day One.
SEE ALSO:
It’s not all screen: Apple’s stretching the truth with iPhone X marketing – October 3, 2017
Joshua Topolsky: Apple is really bad at design – October 1, 2017
Apple’s botched ‘notch’ atop iPhone X’s display is a design abomination – September 15, 2017
Apple is turning a design quirk into the iPhone X’s defining feature: Leaning into the notch – September 14, 2017
The lessons and questions of Apple’s iPhone X and iPhone 8 – September 13, 2017
Apple embraces that ugly notched cutout in OLED ‘iPhone’s display – August 30, 2017
It’s time we embraced Apple’s notched/cutout OLED iPhone display – August 11, 2017