“Instead of trying to design its way around the notch — which could have been done by distributing the iPhone X sensors more widely in a slimmer, full-width top bezel — Apple chose to have it there,” Savov writes. “Apple took a design limitation and decided to lean into it: as with the Essential Phone’s signature camera cutout, the iPhone X sensor array is cut out from the screen deliberately and purposefully.”
“The company, widely recognized for being the best at marketing its products, is now giving the world another universally recognizable feature (and an amusing pun) in its top-notch design,” Savov writes. “Even on the most minimalist iPhone that Apple has ever designed, there’s a little departure from the norm to give it a signature Apple look.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Unapologetically notched. Again, it’s an “inelegant kludge.” If Apple could imbed the sensors behind/into the display they most certainly would have done so.
For more than a decade, our intention has been to make an iPhone that is all display. A physical object that disappears into the experience. — Jony Ive, September 12, 2017
We’re not there yet, so Apple is making some lemonade.
The iPhone X’s nasty notch is certainly a design compromise (see below), but rather than try to hide it (and fail), Apple chose to embrace it (a la iPhone 5C’s “unapologetically plastic” marketing).
