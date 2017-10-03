“Since the dawn of time, advertisers have stretched, exaggerated and mutilated the truth to get consumers’ attention,” Ken Segall writes for Observatory. “Hey, that’s life. It’s also why advertising is a consistent bottom-dweller in every ‘most respected profession’ survey.”

“Some companies have a refreshingly strong sense of advertising ethics. They believe that their products are so good, an honest portrayal is the most effective advertising tool,” Segall writes. “Apple has always been one of those companies… Apple advertising was always creative and fun, but it was also intelligent and accurate. That’s what made it the industry’s ‘gold standard’ for marketing.”

“That’s why it makes me nervous when I see today’s Apple playing loose with words and images to sell a product. Case in point: the ‘all-screen’ iPhone X,” Segall writes. “Of course we can see with our own eyes that iPhone X is not all-screen. It has a noticeable edge around the entire display, which even the Samsung S8 does not have. And then there is ‘the notch’ — the object of many a critic’s venom.”



Read more in the full article here.