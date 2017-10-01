MacDailyNews Note: The MacDailyNews Takes in this post are written by SteveJack.

“The ‘notch’ on the new iPhone X is not just strange, interesting, or even odd — it is bad. It is bad design, and as a result, bad for the user experience,” Joshua Topolsky writes for The Outline. “The justification for the notch (the new Face ID tech, which lets you unlock the device just by looking at it) could have easily been accomplished with no visual break in the display. Yet here is this awkward blind spot cradled by two blobs of actual screenspace.”

“It is, put plainly, a visually disgusting element. One which undermines the core premise of the iPhone X’s design (‘all screen’), and offers a feature as an excuse which is really an answer in search of a question,” Topolsky writes. “Plenty has been written about the mind-numbing, face-palming, irritating stupidity of the notch. And yet, I can’t stop thinking about it. I would love to say that this awful design compromise is an anomaly for Apple. But it would be more accurate to describe it as the norm.”

Topolsky writes, “Once upon a time, Apple could do little wrong.”

MacDailyNews Take: Once upon a time, a guy who actually cared about and sweated over even the most minute details ran the company and forced his designers to keep going back to the drawing board until they fucking got it right or else got fucking fired. (Excuse my French.) A perfectionist gatekeeper who people feared would go a long, long way at today’s Apple. Jony Ive or whichever underling is standing in for him while he dicks around for years with an office building: Your recent (post-Steve Jobs) work — from the iPhone Smart Battery Case to the Apple TV’s Siri Remote to the iPhone X’s notch — is embarrassing, amateurish, confused shit that is not worthy of the Apple logo. In Apple’s iPhone X introduction video, Jony Ive (or the AI voice Craig Federighi whipped up to sound like Jony Ive) opens with, “For more than a decade, our intention had been to create an iPhone that is all display. A physical object that disappears into the experience. This is iPhone X.” Uh, Jony, if you haven’t noticed, I have: A black “notch” negates your “all display” goal. It also utterly fails to “disappear.” It does the exact opposite, in fact. God, I wish Steve Jobs could come back for just five minutes and provide a concise critique of your work. Without him here to tell you what to do, it is painfully obvious that you or your minions often don’t know what to do. A team of people – talented people who actually get it and who are all on the same page – is an absolute necessity for Apple’s success, but it creates a problem: Jobs was a single filter. A unified mind. The founder. A group of people simply cannot replicate that. This is not to say that they cannot do great work (we believe Apple does, and will continue, to do great work) just that Apple is fundamentally affected by the loss of Steve Jobs and has to figure out a new way to work. — MacDailyNews, April 8, 2014

“The work was downright elegant; unheard of for an electronics company,” Topolsky writes. “Stretching perhaps from the introduction of the first iPod in 2001, through the release of the groundbreaking iPhone 4 (and subsequent refinement with the iPhone 5), Apple was regularly lauded as best-in-class when it came to hardware and software design and the synchronicity of those elements. Reviewers (yes, even me) fawned over designs that lovingly referenced ‘classic Leica[s]’ and boasted software that turned simple smartphone cameras into true photography tools. But things changed.”

MacDailyNews Take: Gee, wonder what happened?

“In 2013 I wrote about the confusing and visually abrasive turn Apple had made with the introduction of iOS 7, the operating system refresh that would set the stage for almost all of Apple’s recent design,” Topolsky writes. “The product, the first piece of software overseen by Jony Ive, was confusing, amateur, and relatively unfinished upon launch… Gone were the mock felt backgrounds and virtual dials of Steve Jobs’ iOS, but suddenly present was a set of gestures and layers purported to be part of a system that never quite clicked. Ive converted understandable buttons into confusing rubrics (the share arrow?), clustered controls into a context-free space (Control Center), and perhaps worst of all, made some really ugly icons that have never fully recovered… While this may seem like obsessive nit-picking, these are the kinds of details that Apple in its previous incarnation would never have gotten wrong.”

“Even John Gruber, the most evangelical of Apple bloggers, said this of the iPhone X’s notch: ‘It offends me. It’s ungainly and unnatural,'” Topolsky writes. “This is Apple’s biggest product of 2017?”

iPhone X renders webpages with literal white bars on the sides pic.twitter.com/ztcWetrLPo — Thomas Fuchs (@thomasfuchs) September 13, 2017

“And it’s not just the hardware, or the UI. The ecosystem is unwell. iTunes and Apple Music and the Podcasts app coexist on devices for reasons only Eddy Cue understands, your purchases and files floating somewhere in their digital ether, untethered to a clear system or logic,” Topolsky writes. “The ‘TV’ app maintains some awkward middle ground that attempts to lasso your subscription services, your purchased content, marketing suggestions, and the cable you probably still pay for. But none of these things seem to actually function fluidly. Example: you can buy movies and TV shows in the iTunes Store app but you have to watch them in the TV app? It’s fucking crazy.”

MacDailyNews Take: The absence of Steve Jobs grows ever more apparent with the introduction of each new Apple product, service, and app. At today’s Apple, the lack of an omnipotent arbiter of taste glares like a klieg light.

“This is not an argument about what Steve Jobs would have done; this is an argument for a central, cohesive vision that accounts for systems, not just nodes on a network. Jony Ive is clearly not providing that vision. Phil Schiller is not providing that vision,” Topolsky writes. “And Tim Cook, the all-time don of supply-chain management, cannot and will not provide that vision. So what happens now?”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple management, hopefully your eyes and ears are still open and you’ll listen to your most rabid fans/most avid product and service users, and realize that you have indeed slipped and you need to refocus not on your HQ’s 80-foot tall glass doors, but again on the most minute details of the products that you ship to customers. For those dwindling number of you who were there when he was, yes, do it, ask yourselves WWSD: What Would Steve Do? Further, ask yourselves WWSS: What Would Steve Say if I told him, for example, “For more than a decade, our intention had been to create an iPhone that is all display” and then handed him an iPhone mock up that wasn’t all-display? Even if the status bars stayed “sideways” when in landscape, here's a more elegant solution than Apple’s kludge. https://t.co/KqHVtNyqtd pic.twitter.com/XIjWmQf11R — MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) September 15, 2017

“Pundits will respond to these arguments by detailing Apple’s meteoric and sustained market-value gains. Apple fans will shout justifications for a stylus that must be charged by sticking it into the bottom of an iPad, a ‘back’ button jammed weirdly into the status bar, a system of dongles for connecting oft-used devices, a notch that rudely juts into the display of a $1,000 phone,” Topolsky writes. “But the reality is that for all the phones Apple sells and for all the people who buy them, the company is stuck in idea-quicksand, like Microsoft in the early 2000s, or Apple in the 90s.”

Read more in the full article – recommended – here.