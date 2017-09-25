“Let me preface this by saying that I like the Apple TV. It’s a solid device. And actually, it’s annoying to be in a room without one for the times you really, really want to use AirPlay. Which is brilliantly conceived and executed. And, as you might expect, Apple TV has by far the best interface of the streaming boxes,” M.G. Siegler writes for 500ish Words. “That’s where the niceties stop. Because as nice as Apple TV is, Apple is totally blowing it with the device. And it’s beyond frustrating to me as a consumer.”

“We’re now so far removed from Steve Jobs’ famous (infamous?) ‘I’ve finally cracked it…’ line relayed in his biography that it’s not even worth joking about anymore. It’s just depressing. Obviously Apple hasn’t cracked television,” Siegler writes. “Call me crazy, but it seems so goddamn obvious what Apple should do here.”

“Many years ago, I wrote about Apple’s potential foray into gaming in the living room with a forthcoming Apple TV. That never happened. I mean, it did — there are games on the Apple TV. But it’s still not a market Apple chooses to focus on, as they note themselves. Anyone can clearly see this by simply looking down at the remote they ship with the Apple TV,” Siegler writes. “As a remote control, it sucks. As a gaming pad, it’s infuriating. Rather than fix both things in the most recent iteration of the Apple TV, the company put a ring around the Menu button. Seriously, that’s what they did. Apple: no one gives a shit how svelte your remote control is. In fact, it’s one of the few instances in life where it would actually be better to create a bigger, bulkier piece of hardware.”

“Three devices,” Siegler writes. “A connected television device. A living room gaming device. An always-on home assistant. Are you getting it? These are not three separate devices.⁵ This is one device. And we are calling it Apple TV.”

