“Around the same time Apple rolls out each new major release of iOS, the Cupertino company also distributes its detailed Human Interface Guidelines to help appmakers design and build software in a more efficient and intuitive manner,” MIX writes for TNW. “The documentation essentially outlines the best design practices for its mobile operating system, accompanied by numerous tips on how to streamline the user experience for more meaningful engagement.”

“But it sure seems the Big A made a teeny-tiny mistake in the design guides for the new iPhone X,” MIX writes. “As you can see in the screenshot below, while the clock positioned left of the much-talked notch indicates the time is 9:41, the big clock in the first render shows a completely different time: 1:34.”

“As some Redditors have rightfully pointed out: There appear to be even more concerning discrepancies in the renders from the official guidelines,” MIX writes. “Showing two separate time indicators on the lock screen goes against anything Apple: It is counter-intuitive and thoroughly unnecessary.”



Apple has shown that left “ear” space occupied with the time, blank, and with a carrier name, MIX writes, “This adds up to three different ‘best design practices’ Apple has so far suggested for the upper-left notch area in one way or another. Say what you will, but this makes me think the Cupertino titan did not entirely think this through.”

Read more in the full article here.