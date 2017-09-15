“Early looks at the iPhone X are missing something — a little bit of every video and a chunk of many games,” Sascha Segan writes for PC Magazine. “That’s because some content on full-screen apps in landscape mode is covered by the ‘notch,’ or the black area at the top of the screen housing the front-facing camera and sensors.”

“Why the notch? Apple wanted to do a bezel-less display, but there’s no technology (yet?) for putting a camera under a display,” Segan writes. “Since Apple wanted to hide the iPhone X’s specs from developers until the last minute, third-party app developers weren’t ready for the notch. But iPhone X doesn’t arrive until Nov. 3, so popular apps have time to get notch-worthy.”

“According to iPhone developers on Twitter, Apple is now pushing out guidelines that tell them to embrace the notch. Don’t block it off, but also don’t draw attention to it, Cupertino says. It’s a lemon of a ‘feature,’ and the best Apple can do right now is to make lemonade,” Segan writes. “I’m sure app developers will work around the notch.”

