Apple “has positioned iPhone X as a blueprint for all handsets to come. But is the iPhone X that significant? Is the future actually here — for real this time, after that marketing suggestion has been thrown around so much that we’ve tuned it out? And even if it is, is it worth the potential pains of early adoption for newer technologies like Face ID and OLED?” Samuel Axon writes for Ars Technica. “I’ll give you a hint: this phone does three notable new things, all in one device. As a certain turtlenecked man once said, ‘Are you getting it?'”

• First, the iPhone X adopts the more natural OLED and HDR screen technologies and places them in a screen format that, despite the notch, generally succeeds at reducing barriers to our relationship with digital content and functions.

• Second, the iPhone X takes the facial recognition that other phones have tried out, plus the promising-but-not-quite-there concept behind Microsoft’s vibrant but short-lived Kinect experiment, and lays the groundwork for myriad new ways to interact with our devices, from frivolous social features to profound security implications.

• Third, the iPhone X combines a robust suite of sensors, good cameras, exceptional mobile performance, and mature software to deliver the first great, viable, mass-market AR platform. This may very well break the levies for a flood of innovative applications, changing the way the physical world and the digital layer we’ve built for it relate to one another.

“Every individual component of the iPhone X’s version of the future has been seeping into the recent past here and there,” Axon writes. “But this future can’t actualize unless the components work well, individually and together, all in one device.”

“The original iPhone made the future happen by the same approach a decade years ago, and the iPhone X does it again. Of course this phone is not as revolutionary as the first iPhone was — starting a new chapter is never going to be as big a deal as opening a new book. And there are reservations around battery life, durability, and first-generation Face ID usability. As always, the second iteration of a new design will surely be more refined, and cautious buyers who wait for year two will probably be rewarded for their patience,” Axon writes. “But the iPhone X is nevertheless easy to recommend if you want a glimpse at what’s going to be exciting in the next 10 years.”

Tons more in the full review – highly recommended – here.