Apple’s Face ID “has worked flawlessly for me inside and outside with my phone held in natural angled positions in my hand. I’ve used it while at my desk, while commuting, and while walking around cities. I am blown away by its ability to recognize me with or without my glasses, with a ballcap on or not, and after shaving or growing out my facial hair. Face ID makes fingerprints seem outdated,” Miller writes. “You have probably seen animoji karaoke posts of people lipsyncing as different characters found on the iPhone X. Of course these have nothing to do with business, but the facial expression technology is rather stunning and I am honestly having lots of fun sharing animoji messages with friends and family.”
“The display of the iPhone X is stunning and this weekend I was watching my alma mater, the US Coast Guard Academy, play a college football game against Kings Point on ESPN3 on the Apple iPhone X when my wife glanced over and said she could not believe the clarity of the game on my iPhone. As Dr. Soneira stated in his analysis, the iPhone X display is nearly indistinguishable from perfect and to my aging eyes it is indeed perfect,” Miller writes. “[In his full ZDNet review], Jason [Cipriani stated], ‘With the iPhone X, I’m downright impressed. This is, easily, the best smartphone I’ve ever used. Forget being the best iPhone… it’s the best phone. Period.’ I absolutely agree with Mr. Cipriani and have placed the Apple iPhone X at the top of my 10 best smartphones list and have no plans to trade it back in for a Note 8 after my 30 day period has passed.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s not perfect, but it’s stunning how much of a step up iPhone X is over all other iPhones and, certainly, over the various and sundry iPhone knockoffs of the world.
