“The iPhone X is simply the best iPhone ever made,” Michael Gartenberg writes for iMore. “The iPhone X is the best smartphone you can buy today, and likely tomorrow. Apple is now a full generation ahead of their competitors when it comes to every metric. The amount of technology the X puts in your pocket would be unheard of in 2007. Frankly, it would have been unheard of in 2016.”

“The iPhone X serves two purposes. First, it delivers those users that want the best device in their pocket and will bear the burden of cost,” Gartenberg writes. “Second, the iPhone X is aspirational. The X reminds a market that sometimes slips into thinking Apple can’t innovate anymore that it just might want to think again.”





“It’s more that simply a product for people who want the latest and greatest. It’s a product for people who want the very best,” Gartenberg writes. “Is the iPhone X expensive? Yes. Are there a lot of people who can’t afford it? Maybe. It does seem that the people who might need to stretch to buy an X are buying one. I won’t speculate on sales numbers or Apple’s next earnings reports. What I will say is I expect this to be Apple’s best holiday season ever.”

Much more in the full article – highly recommended – here.