“The iPhone X is simply the best iPhone ever made,” Michael Gartenberg writes for iMore. “The iPhone X is the best smartphone you can buy today, and likely tomorrow. Apple is now a full generation ahead of their competitors when it comes to every metric. The amount of technology the X puts in your pocket would be unheard of in 2007. Frankly, it would have been unheard of in 2016.”

“The iPhone X serves two purposes. First, it delivers those users that want the best device in their pocket and will bear the burden of cost,” Gartenberg writes. “Second, the iPhone X is aspirational. The X reminds a market that sometimes slips into thinking Apple can’t innovate anymore that it just might want to think again.”

Apple's iPhone X. Say hello to the future.

Apple’s iPhone X. Powered by the amazing A11 Bionic. Say hello to the future.

 

Apple's A11 Bionic chip

Apple’s A11 Bionic chip

“It’s more that simply a product for people who want the latest and greatest. It’s a product for people who want the very best,” Gartenberg writes. “Is the iPhone X expensive? Yes. Are there a lot of people who can’t afford it? Maybe. It does seem that the people who might need to stretch to buy an X are buying one. I won’t speculate on sales numbers or Apple’s next earnings reports. What I will say is I expect this to be Apple’s best holiday season ever.”

Much more in the full article – highly recommendedhere.

MacDailyNews Take: As Day One users of all of Apple’s iPhone flagships we confidently state: All other iPhones pale in comparison to iPhone X. It’s not perfect, but it’s as close to perfect as Apple’s ever come in a smartphone, and that says it all.

With each passing year, and especially with iPhone X, it becomes increasingly clear – even to the Android settlers – that the competition has no chance of even remotely keeping up against Apple’s unmatched vertically integrated one-two punch of custom software and custom hardware. The Android to iPhone upgrade train just turned onto a long straightaway, engines stoked, primed to barrel away! — MacDailyNews, September 13, 2017

“Vertical integration – hardware + software – trumps off-the-shelf conglomerations every single time. See: Macintosh, iPod, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, etc.” — MacDailyNews, May 31, 2017

SEE ALSO:
T3 reviews Apple’s iPhone X: Brilliant, five stars, 2017’s best smartphone – November 8, 2017
DisplayMate: Apple’s iPhone X has the most color accurate display we’ve ever measured; it is visually indistinguishable from perfect – November 8, 2017
Ars Technica reviews iPhone X: Easy to recommend if you want a glimpse at the future – November 3, 2017
iMore reviews iPhone X: The best damn product Apple has ever made – November 2, 2017
TechCrunch reviews Apple’s iPhone X: ‘Like using the future of smartphones, today’ – November 1, 2017
Tim Bajarin’s first impression of Apple’s iPhone X: Face ID worked flawlessly – November 1, 2017
The Verge reviews Apple’s iPhone X: Clearly the best iPhone ever made, despite being marred by its ugly notch – November 1, 2017
Above Avalon’s first impressions of Apple’s iPhone X: ‘An entirely new iPhone experience’ – October 31, 2017
The Independent reviews Apple’s iPhone X: ‘This feels like the future’ – October 31, 2017
David Pogue reviews Apple’s iPhone X: ‘The best thing is its size’ – October 31, 2017
Forbes reviews Apple’s iPhone X: Opulent, gorgeous, classy; the best iPhone yet – October 31, 2017
CNBC reviews Apple’s iPhone X: ‘The best smartphone on the market’ – October 31, 2017

iPhone 8’s Apple A11 Bionic chip so destroys Android phones that Geekbench creator can’t even believe it – September 30, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip is by far the highest-performing system on the market; totally destroys Android phones – September 19, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip in iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X leaves Android phones choking in the dust – September 18, 2017
The inside story of Apple’s amazing A11 Bionic chip – September 18, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic obliterates top chips from Qualcomm, Samsung and Huawei – September 18, 2017
Apple accelerates mobile processor dominance with A11 Bionic; benchmarks faster than 13-inch MacBook Pro – September 15, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip in iPhone X and iPhone 8/Plus on par with 2017 MacBook Pro – September 14, 2017