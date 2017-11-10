“The iPhone X serves two purposes. First, it delivers those users that want the best device in their pocket and will bear the burden of cost,” Gartenberg writes. “Second, the iPhone X is aspirational. The X reminds a market that sometimes slips into thinking Apple can’t innovate anymore that it just might want to think again.”
Much more in the full article – highly recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: As Day One users of all of Apple’s iPhone flagships we confidently state: All other iPhones pale in comparison to iPhone X. It’s not perfect, but it’s as close to perfect as Apple’s ever come in a smartphone, and that says it all.
With each passing year, and especially with iPhone X, it becomes increasingly clear – even to the Android settlers – that the competition has no chance of even remotely keeping up against Apple’s unmatched vertically integrated one-two punch of custom software and custom hardware. The Android to iPhone upgrade train just turned onto a long straightaway, engines stoked, primed to barrel away! — MacDailyNews, September 13, 2017
“Vertical integration – hardware + software – trumps off-the-shelf conglomerations every single time. See: Macintosh, iPod, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, etc.” — MacDailyNews, May 31, 2017
