“Switching from LCDs to OLEDs is a major engineering and manufacturing challenge, so I was eager to test and evaluate the new OLED iPhone X,” Dr. Raymond M. Soneira reports for DisplayMate. “The result: Apple has produced an impressive Smartphone display with excellent performance and accuracy, which we cover in extensive detail below. What makes the iPhone X the best smartphone display is the impressive precision display calibration Apple developed, which transforms the OLED hardware into a superbly accurate, high performance, and gorgeous display, with close to text book perfect calibration and performance!!”

“The absolute color accuracy of the iPhone X is truly impressive,” Soneira reports. “It has an absolute color accuracy of 1.0 JNCD for the sRGB / Red.709 color gamut that is used for most current consumer content, and 0.9 JNCD for the wider DCI-P3 color gamut that is used for 4K UHD TVs and digital cinema. It is the most color accurate display that we have ever measured. It is visually indistinguishable from perfect, and is very likely considerably better than any mobile display, monitor, TV or UHD TV that you have.”



The iPhone X matches or sets new Smartphone display performance records for:

• Highest Absolute Color Accuracy for any display (0.9 JNCD) which is visually indistinguishable from perfect.

• Highest Full Screen Brightness for OLED Smartphones (634 nits).

• Highest Full Screen Contrast Rating in Ambient Light (141).

• Highest Contrast Ratio (Infinite).

• Lowest Screen Reflectance (4.5%).

• Smallest Brightness Variation with Viewing Angle (22%).

