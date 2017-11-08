“The first thing that’s quite surprising when you take it out of the box is just how small it is. The last two phones this writer has used are the Note 8 and latterly the iPhone 8 Plus, both superb handsets – but big,” Dan Grabham and Spencer Hart write for T3. “Of course, it’s not the iPhone X display that’s small, but the body of the phone is. It feels a lot more like the iPhone 8 than the 8 Plus.”

“The materials used undeniably make the phone feel super-premium,” Grabham and Hart write. “We love the stainless steel edge especially. The so-called ‘notch’ at the top of the screen is far from intrusive and houses plenty of stuff. However, there is a bit of an issue with some apps not rendering themselves correctly around the notch, while some apps – Safari notably, just use bars to make the screen a more conventional shape… The second thing that’s surprising is the first time you swipe up to go to the Home screen in iOS 11. It should feel weird, but we found it didn’t. Other reviewers said it took them days to get used to the lack of home button, but we really weren’t troubled by it. Yes, really. We surprised ourselves and have only tried to press a non-existent home button a few times.”



“It’s the marriage of software and hardware that’s so effective here and that’s especially the case when it comes to Face ID,” Grabham and Hart write. “It’s what Apple is so good at. It’s why the iPhone X is 2017’s best phone…”

