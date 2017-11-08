“The materials used undeniably make the phone feel super-premium,” Grabham and Hart write. “We love the stainless steel edge especially. The so-called ‘notch’ at the top of the screen is far from intrusive and houses plenty of stuff. However, there is a bit of an issue with some apps not rendering themselves correctly around the notch, while some apps – Safari notably, just use bars to make the screen a more conventional shape… The second thing that’s surprising is the first time you swipe up to go to the Home screen in iOS 11. It should feel weird, but we found it didn’t. Other reviewers said it took them days to get used to the lack of home button, but we really weren’t troubled by it. Yes, really. We surprised ourselves and have only tried to press a non-existent home button a few times.”
“It’s the marriage of software and hardware that’s so effective here and that’s especially the case when it comes to Face ID,” Grabham and Hart write. “It’s what Apple is so good at. It’s why the iPhone X is 2017’s best phone…”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: iPhone X. Incomparable.
