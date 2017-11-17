“That sleek (and deceptively simple) device not only debuted a new touchscreen that would radically change how people interact with technology, it also shook up carrier control, set a new target for Apple’s competitors to aim for and created a platform for countless mobile app developers,” deAgonia writes. “Oh, and it eventually gave birth to a highly successful tablet boom with the iPad.”
MacDailyNews Take: Actually, ’twas iPad that begat the iPhone.
“This September, the iPhone was reborn as the iPhone X, something Apple CEO Tim Cook said would set the scene for the next decade of iPhone development,” deAgonia writes. “As such, it’s the best iPhone you can get, it’s almost certainly the best smartphone on the market today, and it’s the one best suited for business.”
“Smartphones carry everything from sensitive corporate data and communications to financial info, contact details for clients, access to servers and cloud storage, web browser history, photos, videos, company tools and more. So it’s important that all this data be kept private and secure. Out of the box, iOS 11 does that; Apple has made privacy and data security a priority, and it shows,” deAgonia writes. “What makes the iPhone X the best phone for business is iOS 11 and the aforementioned security, privacy, and accessibility features. What makes the iPhone X the best smartphone in general is the amount of technology Apple has managed to pack into it…”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The best. Period.
