“Anyone who knows me personally or has read my articles and tweets knows that I’m not exactly an Apple fan. I’ve been vocal about my preference for Android’s endless customization over iOS’s controlling, restricting ways,” Ben Sin writes for Forbes. “Not only am I not an Apple fan, actual Apple fans would probably consider me a hater.”

“Whatever. I may be very opinionated, but I believe I’m a fair dude. I’m critical of iOS being limiting because it is,” Sin writes. “Why can’t I arrange apps on the homescreen the way I want, Apple? This isn’t even a completely superficial, aesthetic-driven complaint. Living in a crowded, on-the-go city like Hong Kong, I frequently have to use my phone one-handed while standing in trains or walking up and down stairs, so on Android I place my key apps at the bottom of the screen, where they’re easily accessible. I also like minimalism, so I keep the rest of the homescreen app free. On iPhones, I can’t do that. If I want just a few apps on the first home page, they must sit all the way at the top, out of reach. If I want them lower on the screen, I must fill the rest of the entire homescreen with apps.”

MacDailyNews Take: Settings > General > Accessibility > Reachability. Turn it on.

“But even having said all that, after testing the iPhone X for a week and half, I’ve decided to make it my daily driver. This means the X is currently home to my main sim card, and is the phone I bring out and about every single day,” Sin writes. “So just what about the iPhone X impressed me enough to have me abandon Android? The bezel-less display? Nah, the LG V30 offers very similar immersive experience. The X’s dual rear cameras? Nope, in my testing I found the X’s main shooters isn’t necessarily better than the Galaxy Note 8’s or Huawei Mate 10 Pro’s dual-cameras. The build quality? The X feels nice in my hand, but so does my Xiaomi Mi Mix 2.”

“I’m using the iPhone X as my daily driver because… I thought using facial recognition to unlock the phone (which Apple calls Face ID) was going to be a pain, but after using the iPhone X for well over a week I’m completely sold,” Sin writes. “Face ID doesn’t just help me get past my lockscreen, but also help me verify purchases in the App Store or via Apple Pay, and even help me keep prying eyes from reading my lockscreen notifications. Here’s how it works: when a WhatsApp/WeChat/whatever message comes through, the lockscreen will light up with a notification stating there is a message, but it will only show the content of the message for me when I look at the phone. Any other face will just see a blank message. The TrueDepth system also allows the iPhone X to shoot selfies in bokeh mode (which I don’t really care about), create animated emojis that mirrors my facial expressions (which I want to say I don’t care about but I do…), and take some very good, atmospheric selfies. The latter is due to this new feature called Portrait Studio Lighting, which simulates the lighting effects of a studio portrait. The results are quite stunning.”



“The iPhone X also has a higher-than-usual touch input refresh rate of 120Hz, and it makes scrolling on the X a tiny, tiny bit more ‘natural’ than scrolling on most Android devices,” Sin writes. “Apple gets the little things right.”

“Under the hood is Apple’s A11 chipset, and performance is excellent as expected. Because Apple designs its hardware, software and chipset in unison, there’s just a level of performance efficiency that Android phones can’t match,” Sin writes. “Again, it’s the little things.”

Sin writes, “With that said, I do wish Apple would implement a better one-hand mode than the awkwardly named ‘Reachability.'”

“So one of the things many have complained about has been the notch,” Sin writes. “For the most part, it doesn’t bother me. Using the phone in landscape mode I’m able to forget about it as long as apps have been optimized for the iPhone X’s screen. But when using the phone in landscape mode, such as watching videos, this is when problems arise.”

“Throughout my use, the phone lasted me an entire day every single day but one,” Sin writes.” Apple has refined the software and hardware efficiency so much that its smaller battery size handedly outperforms Android phones with larger batteries.”

“Ten years ago, Apple changed the entire mobile industry with the first iPhone. And while the iPhone X isn’t nearly as revolutionary a device, it is arguably just as refined as the original iPhone,” Sin writes. “The iPhone X is ultimately such a polished product, with so many little things done right, that I’ve been won over.”

Read more in the full article here.