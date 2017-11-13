“For the past week, I’ve used a silver iPhone X provided by Apple. There’s a lot to like, and some not to like about the iPhone X,” Jason Cipriani writes for ZDNet. “But one thing is clear: The iPhone X changes everything.”

“Face ID has replaced Touch ID as a means of securing your iPhone, and for making purchases,” Cipriani writes. “The longer I use Face ID, the more I feel like fingerprint readers are outdated. It’s so quick and seamless I’ve started to forget its even there.”

“My experience with the rear camera of the iPhone X also mirrors that of the iPhone 8 Plus,” Cipriani writes. “Pictures are clear, crisp, and sharp. The iPhone X is one of the best cameras on a smartphone I’ve ever used… It can now take Portrait photos with the front-facing camera. Using Portrait Mode on the 7-megapixel front-facing camera has either resulted in a stunning photo, or a blurry mess. It reminds me a lot of when the iPhone 7 Plus launched and Portrait Mode arrived via a software update a few weeks later. There’s some work to be done with just how aggressive the software is in applying a bokeh.”

“Performance on the iPhone X thus far has been stellar. It’s fast, the touch screen is responsive (I’ve yet to experience any freezing in the cold here in Colorado), and battery life matches that of the iPhone 8 Plus,” Cipriani writes. “I’m able to get through an entire day of use, starting just after 6 am until roughly 10 pm, with some power left over.”

“Reviewing smartphones for a living has given me a somewhat jaded view of the mobile landscape as a whole. In an industry where yearly incremental upgrades are the norm, it’s easy to appreciate the subtle changes, but hard to be downright impressed with a the entirety of a device,” Cipriani writes. “With the iPhone X, I’m downright impressed. This is, easily, the best smartphone I’ve ever used. Forget being the best iPhone… it’s the best phone. Period.”

