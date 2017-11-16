“The stars of the show are expected to be the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and Samsung’s new Exynos chipset built on second-generation 10nm process technology,” Epstein reports. “But according to a new leak, Samsung’s best efforts with the Galaxy S9 still might not come anywhere close to measuring up to the iPhone X.”
“According to the Geekbench site, the global Galaxy S9 model scored a 2680 on the single-core Geekbench 4 test and a 7787 on the multi-core test,” Epstein reports. “Epstein reports. “Here’s how the iPhone X performs on the same tests, and the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus have even higher scores since they have lower display resolution: [4197 single-core, 10051 multi-core, 15232 Metal score].”
MacDailyNews Take: Thermonuclear.
Carrying around a dog-slow iPhone knockoff from a South Korean dishwasher maker is a violently failed IQ test.
With each passing year, and especially with iPhone X, it becomes increasingly clear – even to the Android settlers – that the competition has no chance of even remotely keeping up against Apple’s unmatched vertically integrated one-two punch of custom software and custom hardware. The Android to iPhone upgrade train just turned onto a long straightaway, engines stoked, primed to barrel away! — MacDailyNews, September 13, 2017
