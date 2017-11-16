“After this year’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ were a somewhat minor update in terms of hardware design, rumor has it that Samsung is planning a more substantial visual refresh early next year when it debuts not one, not two, but three new Galaxy S9 models,” Zach Epstein reports for BGR. “It’s not clear if they’re all launching at the same time, but it looks like Samsung will debut a Galaxy S9 mini in addition to the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.”

“The stars of the show are expected to be the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and Samsung’s new Exynos chipset built on second-generation 10nm process technology,” Epstein reports. “But according to a new leak, Samsung’s best efforts with the Galaxy S9 still might not come anywhere close to measuring up to the iPhone X.”

“According to the Geekbench site, the global Galaxy S9 model scored a 2680 on the single-core Geekbench 4 test and a 7787 on the multi-core test,” Epstein reports. “Epstein reports. “Here’s how the iPhone X performs on the same tests, and the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus have even higher scores since they have lower display resolution: [4197 single-core, 10051 multi-core, 15232 Metal score].”

