“Let’s get this out of the way: The B&O Beoplay E8 true wireless earphones cost $299,” Séamus Bellamy writes for Macworld. “Being both a cheapskate and a music aficionado, I tried, hard, to convince myself that other less expensive true wireless headphones that I’ve tested sound just as good, or better, than the E8s do.”

“But they don’t,” Bellamy writes. “If you demand the best possible sound in a compact, wire-free package, these are the headphones to get.”

“No matter whether you listen to them using their factory preset profile or tweak your tunes, you’ll find that the E8s sound very, very good, especially for Bluetooth earphones. Each earbud contains a 5.7mm electro-dynamic driver, and offer a frequency range of 20 to20,000 Hz,” Bellamy writes. “Using their default audio profile, they offer a stunning wide soundstage, with slightly forward bass, that was warm and punchy, but never overwhelming. The warm mids and clear highs that the headphones produced made everything I listen to, from Acquiraga Drom to to Żywiolak, sound amazing.”

Read more in the full article here.