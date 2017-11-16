“Since the AirPods are notoriously leaky due to their open-air design, that got me to thinking: what if I could close the air gap to simultaneously block ambient noises while increasing the bass response?” Ricker reports. “That’s when I found this video on the PoltergeistWorks YouTube channel:”
“Looks easy, doesn’t it? So I tried it,” Ricker reports. “The surgery lasted about 20 minutes, but the result… the result would have been worth two hours of work. My AirPods now have bass!”
MacDailyNews Take: It’s all about the fit. If your AirPods fit well in your ears already, this won’t help, but, if your ears are a bit bigger or a different shape, the addition of a thin bit of foam can certainly help. You can test out the difference in sound by simply pressing the AirPods into your ears a bit to make a better seal and – voila! – you’ll hear more bass.
