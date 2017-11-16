“The AirPods experience is simply delightful in ways that fiddly Bluetooth headphones have yet to achieve. They’re so lightweight that I forget I’m wearing them and they make Siri surprisingly useful. The battery also lasts forever (in wireless terms), thanks to the clever charging case that also doubles as an iPhone stand ,” Thomas Ricker reports for The Verge. “But the sound… I had to do something about the sound.”

“Since the AirPods are notoriously leaky due to their open-air design, that got me to thinking: what if I could close the air gap to simultaneously block ambient noises while increasing the bass response?” Ricker reports. “That’s when I found this video on the PoltergeistWorks YouTube channel:”



“Looks easy, doesn’t it? So I tried it,” Ricker reports. “The surgery lasted about 20 minutes, but the result… the result would have been worth two hours of work. My AirPods now have bass!”

