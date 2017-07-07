“This year, one message you could have easily taken away from Apple’s WWDC keynote is that there’s still plenty of love for not just the Mac platform, but the desktop computer specifically,” Dan Moren writes for Macworld. “Having just purchased a new iMac of my own, I can personally vouch for it: sometimes, there’s no replacement for a desktop.”

“So why the sudden resurgence of interest in the desktop? The most obvious answer is performance. Without having to engineer to as strict a tolerance as portables (and without having to worry about factors like battery life), you can eke much more horsepower out of a Mac,” Moren writes. “MacBook Pros are perfectly respectable as far as performance goes, and portability is a major benefit for many professionals, but with the new iMacs — and with the promise of the iMac Pro and Mac Pro — Apple seems to finally be prepared to deliver on the idea that you don’t have to compromise performance on the desktop. ”

“Of course,” Moren writes, “that’s not the only obvious answer.”

Read more in the full article here.