“The shine is officially off of Apple,” Mark Spoonauer writes for LAPTOP. “After taking the top spot in our annual Best and Worst Laptop Brands report since 2010, Apple has fallen out of first place for the first time. But not to second place. Or even third. The MacBook maker plummeted all the way to fifth out of 10 companies.”

“Each year, we evaluate the top laptop brands in several categories, including design, reviews, tech support, warranty, and value and selection. This year, Apple impressed with its tech support, taking first in our undercover Tech Support Showdown,” Spoonauer writes. “But it goes downhill from there, as Apple has disappointed creative professionals with its latest wares while also abandoning mainstream shoppers on budgets.”

“During a recent sit-down with reporters, Apple executives readily admitted that the company wasn’t doing a good enough job of catering to creative professionals with its desktop line, promising a full revamp for 2018,” Spoonauer writes. “Based on the results of our survey, Apple should also look to make serious improvements to its MacBook line. This is needed not just for pros but everyday consumers who want to take full advantage of the security, ease of use and iOS synergies that macOS brings to the table. Apple, consider this your wake-up call.”

