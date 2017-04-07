Here are “some interesting tidbits and nuggets I’ve picked up regarding the new Mac Pro from people and sources who know their stuff,” Thom Holwerda writes for OSNews.

“The Mac Pro was in limbo inside Apple. The decision to go ahead and develop a modular Mac Pro replacement seems to have been made only in recent months, with development starting only a few weeks ago,” Holwerda writes. “I have no idea how long it takes to develop a new computer like a Mac Pro, but I think we can expect the new Mac Pro late 2018 at the earliest, but most likely it won’t be until early 2019 before it ships.”

“After the announcement of the new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, orders for refurbished ‘old’ MacBook Pros supposedly went through the roof, and after the initial batch of reviews came out, they shot up even higher. This response to the new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar took Apple completely by surprise,” Holwerda writes. “Combined with the problems surrounding the LG UltraFine 5K display and the constant negativity from professional Apple users, the company decided to double down on professional users.”

Read more in the full article here.