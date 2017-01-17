“There’s less internal conflict inside Apple — and that’s not necessarily a good thing, according to one former employee,” Anita Balakrishnan reports for CNBC. “Bob Burrough, a former Apple engineer, told CNBC that the invention of the iPhone came, in part, out of the chaos of Apple under co-founder Steve Jobs. ”

“‘At Apple in 2007, organizationally it was the wild west,’ Burrough said. ‘I was hired under a particular manager, but for the first two years worked on projects that had virtually nothing to do with that manager’s core responsibility. That’s because the organization wasn’t the priority, the projects were the priority. It was the exact opposite of ‘not my job.’ It was ‘I’m here to solve whatever problems I can, irrespective of my role, my title, or to whom I report.’ It was wild. But it was also very rewarding, because everything you did had maximal impact on the product,'” Balakrishnan reports. “But today, the ‘dynamic has clearly and distinctly changed,’ and Apple is much closer to his job at Palm, said Burrough, who most recently founded a 3D printing company called Bilt It.”

“But not all former Apple employees agree. Tony Fadell, a top-tier Apple engineer who later founded home-automation company Nest and sold it to Google, has said that ‘there was never a competition’ at Apple,” Balakrishnan reports. “‘We, together, were searching for the best solution. Steve asked us to test all the possibilities,’ Fadell tweeted.”

