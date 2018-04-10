“Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is in Washington D.C. Tuesday to testify before Congress about customer privacy, this after it was revealed in March that research firm Cambridge Analytica gained access to the personal information of as many as 87 million Facebook users,” Catherine Clifford reports for CNBC.

“The scandal and resulting fallout have made privacy an issue of immediate concern for the wider tech industry. Apple CEO Tim Cook recently reiterated his views on the subject, taking a strong stance,” Clifford reports. “‘We care about the user experience. And we’re not going to traffic in your personal life,’ Cook said of Apple. ‘I think it’s an invasion of privacy.'”

“Cook made the comments during an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes and Recode’s Kara Swisher, which was taped in late March and aired April 6,” Clifford reports. “‘Privacy to us is a human right. It’s a civil liberty,’ he said. ‘[I]n something that is unique to America, you know, this is like freedom of speech and freedom of the press, and privacy is right up there for us.'”

