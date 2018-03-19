“History shows us that Apple has never succeeded in creating a social network,” Evans writes. “History also shows that Apple has always had a hard time letting go of control for long enough to let people use any social media tools it provides for self-expression.”
“Which company already has a stated position to put safeguards around user data? Which company seeks the convenience of machine intelligence and data analytics at the same time as wanting to protect users from abuse of their private information? Apple,” Evans writes. “Apple’s devices already possess more power than most. The company just needs to tie them all together.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote in January:
We’re interested to see if Apple can really capitalize on their commitment to privacy or if it’ll take a major breach to wake up the majority of people or if even that would be enough to make privacy a real selling point.
Given how many gullible and/or ignorant people are willing to hand over their personal data for free to the likes of Google and Facebook (while mailing their DNA to other companies, no less), we’re not seeing Apple’s devotion to privacy as very salable versus the extra capabilities of other personal assistant from companies that wipe their feet on user privacy every second of the day.
People who value privacy and security use Apple products. — MacDailyNews, September 12, 2015
