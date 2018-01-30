“Google officially closed its $1.1 billion deal with HTC Corp., adding more than 2,000 smartphone specialists in Taiwan to help the search giant chase Apple Inc. in the cut-throat premium handset market,” Shelly Banjo and Mark Bergen report for Bloomberg.

“The deal will help Google design more of its own consumer hardware and could set it up to wade deeper into special-purpose chips — like Apple,” Banjo and Bergen report. “Google’s most recent Pixel model came with a new image processor to improve the device’s camera. More of this ‘custom silicon’ will come in the future, Google’s hardware chief Rick Osterloh said in an interview. ”

“For Google, a bigger step would be to create its own ‘system-on-a-chip’ — the main processors inside phones that Apple now inserts into its devices. Qualcomm Inc. provides the bulk of these chips to Android phone makers, and Osterloh said Google will keep working with the supplier for the foreseeable future,” Banjo and Bergen report. “Still, by designing more silicon itself, Google could cut business for other suppliers.”

“The Pixel phone sold 1.5 million phones in 2017, up from 1 million the year before, according to Counterpoint Research,” Banjo and Bergen report. “If Android partners aren’t alienated by Google’s entrance, they are at least uneasy. After the Pixel arrived, some major Android manufacturers, like Samsung and Huawei Technologies Co., began to roll out more of their own services on their phones. Other Android manufacturers ‘know why we’re doing this,’ Osterloh said. ‘Quite honestly, Apple is doing really well in developed markets.'”

