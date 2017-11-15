“In recent years, Apple has been getting more ambitious when it comes to in-house chip design. Leading this push is Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware technologies,” Meir Orbach writes for CTech. “In an exclusive interview with Calcalist held at the company’s offices in Israel Thursday, Mr. Srouji discussed Apple’s way of balancing between in-house development and partnerships with vendors, and the advantage it has over chip companies.”\

“‘There is a fine balance between ‘you want to do everything,’ and ‘you want to make sure that everything that you deliver into the product is as good as it gets,’ Mr. Srouji said. ‘Apple is about focus. We focus on the things where we’re going to just double-down and deliver,’ he added,” Orbach writes. “Apple works ‘very tightly’ with vendors, according to Mr. Srouji, to make sure that whatever they deliver is made according to Apple’s specifications.”

“Going forward, Apple will ‘still partner with vendors’ in some cases, according to Mr. Srouji. In other cases, it will develop things internally,” Orbach writes. “‘Silicon is unforgiving,’ Mr. Srouji said. ‘My team is already working on the chips you’re going to see in 2020. You make bets. We have the system and the software. We have better knowledge versus external chipmakers about where things are going to end up. Since we own the silicon, we own the software, the operating system and everything else, we deliver, always. We deliver for the exact specification of iOS and nothing else. We don’t have to worry about other operating systems.'”

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Ilan” for the heads up.]