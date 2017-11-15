“‘There is a fine balance between ‘you want to do everything,’ and ‘you want to make sure that everything that you deliver into the product is as good as it gets,’ Mr. Srouji said. ‘Apple is about focus. We focus on the things where we’re going to just double-down and deliver,’ he added,” Orbach writes. “Apple works ‘very tightly’ with vendors, according to Mr. Srouji, to make sure that whatever they deliver is made according to Apple’s specifications.”“Going forward, Apple will ‘still partner with vendors’ in some cases, according to Mr. Srouji. In other cases, it will develop things internally,” Orbach writes. “‘Silicon is unforgiving,’ Mr. Srouji said. ‘My team is already working on the chips you’re going to see in 2020. You make bets. We have the system and the software. We have better knowledge versus external chipmakers about where things are going to end up. Since we own the silicon, we own the software, the operating system and everything else, we deliver, always. We deliver for the exact specification of iOS and nothing else. We don’t have to worry about other operating systems.'”
MacDailyNews Take: There’s no substitute for owning and controlling the primary technology.
With each passing year, and especially with iPhone X, it becomes increasingly clear – even to the Android settlers – that the competition has no chance of even remotely keeping up against Apple’s unmatched vertically integrated one-two punch of custom software and custom hardware. The Android to iPhone upgrade train just turned onto a long straightaway, engines stoked, primed to barrel away! — MacDailyNews, September 13, 2017
Vertical integration – hardware + software – trumps off-the-shelf conglomerations every single time. See: Macintosh, iPod, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, etc. — MacDailyNews, May 31, 2017
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Ilan” for the heads up.]