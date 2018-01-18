“Apple CEO Tim Cook today shared that the next update to iOS 11 will allow users to disable battery performance throttling on their device,” Natt Garun reports for The Verge. “The move comes after Apple last month admitted it intentionally slows down iPhones as they get older to prevent issues that may arise as the batteries depreciate.”

“In an interview with ABC News, Cook said the update will arrive next month in a developer release before a wider public rollout,” Garun reports. “Cook also says the update will more clearly inform users when their iPhone is automatically reducing its performance in an effort to prevent unexpected shutdowns. ‘If you don’t want it, you can turn it off,’ Cook says, though he maintains that this is not recommended.”

“The next iOS 11 developer beta is expected in early February,” Garun reports, “which means a public release will follow some time in March.”

