“At Creative Strategies, we recently conducted a survey that showed about 30 percent of Android users are thinking of switching to an iPhone,” Tim Bajarin writes for PC Magazine. “Our research suggests there are three main reasons for Android users to seriously consider moving to iPhone.”

“There is still the sense that Android is less secure than iOS,” Bajarin writes. “When we look at switchers, they say Apple appears to have tighter control over its apps and ecosystem than Google does with Android. To them, Apple provides a digital ‘safe harbor’ for their most sensitive information.”

“Switchers also like Apple’s continuity system, which syncs your Apple passwords, settings, pictures, and video across Apple devices,” Bajarin writes. “Another big differentiator is Apple’s customer service and support… As we go into this holiday season, our research suggests Apple will continue to draw strong interest from Android users.”

