“There is still the sense that Android is less secure than iOS,” Bajarin writes. “When we look at switchers, they say Apple appears to have tighter control over its apps and ecosystem than Google does with Android. To them, Apple provides a digital ‘safe harbor’ for their most sensitive information.”
“Switchers also like Apple’s continuity system, which syncs your Apple passwords, settings, pictures, and video across Apple devices,” Bajarin writes. “Another big differentiator is Apple’s customer service and support… As we go into this holiday season, our research suggests Apple will continue to draw strong interest from Android users.”
MacDailyNews Take: The Great Awakening.
The entire world of Android, replete with its vast “choice,” is hopelessly outmatched and cannot even begin to compete with Apple’s iPhone X.
Carrying around a dog-slow iPhone knockoff from a South Korean dishwasher maker is a violently failed IQ test.
With each passing year, and especially with iPhone X, it becomes increasingly clear – even to the Android settlers – that the competition has no chance of even remotely keeping up against Apple’s unmatched vertically integrated one-two punch of custom software and custom hardware. The Android to iPhone upgrade train just turned onto a long straightaway, engines stoked, primed to barrel away! — MacDailyNews, September 13, 2017
