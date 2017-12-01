“That doesn’t mean the iPhone X is flawless,” Spoonauer writes. “At first, not having a home button on the iPhone X felt like riding a bike without handlebars. But over time, I started getting used to the gestures, and now, I don’t really miss the button.”
“Face ID is generally more reliable than Touch ID. During my time with the iPhone X, I have never had to wipe crumbs or sweat off my fingers to get into the device — something I did have to worry about with the iPhone 7 Plus,” Spoonauer writes. “But I did run into a couple of occasions in which the device didn’t let me in on the first try. And it’s not because the phone didn’t recognize me; it’s because you’re supposed to stare directly at the iPhone X before you swipe up on the screen to unlock the handset.”
MacDailyNews Note: Tuen off Face ID’s awareness requirement if you’d like to trade a bit of security for ease-of-use and speed.
Spoonauer writes, “After 30 days, I can say with confidence that the iPhone X is the best iPhone ever and that it is the best phone you can buy, period.”
MacDailyNews Take: iPhone X is so clearly the best smartphone on the market, even an Android settler could see it.