“The Home Button has been replaced on iPhone X with a swipe up from the bottom gesture. It takes all of about one minute of use to get used to it,” White writes. “I was apprehensive about a few things that have changed with iPhone X and the Home Button was probably the one I thought I’d miss the most and honestly it was probably the easiest adjustment. Swipe up from the bottom and you’re home.”
MacDailyNews Take:
It takes about two hours to forget about the Home button forever, if it even takes that long. When we have to use it on our iPad Pros, it’s “Oh, yeah, this old thing.” — MacDailyNews, November 16, 2017
“I am a huge fan of aesthetics and while I’m not a fan of the ‘notch’ at the top of the iPhone X screen, it doesn’t bother me as much as I thought it would,” White writes. “I’m not giving Apple a pass on this because I think Jony Ive could have done better. It’s just that it doesn’t bother me to the point of wanting my iPhone 7 Plus back.”
MacDailyNews Take:
Apple made the wrong choice with the notch. It’s bad design to ask the world’s developers to design around a flap occluding the display… Simplicity is the hallmark of great design, but Apple’s current notch design “solution” is anything but simple. It’s “ugly,” “messy,” and it “mars” an otherwise gorgeous device. — MacDailyNews, November 1, 2017
You can also have our iPhone X units, notches and all, when you pry them out of our cold, dead hands. — MacDailyNews, November 13, 2017
“The iPhone X is a new design from the ground up. It has all the latest and greatest tech inside and so far (it’s only been a few days for me) it really works well,” White writes. “I’m glad I skipped the iPhone 8 Plus because this is the iPhone that I really wanted. It was worth the wait.”
Much more in the full review here.
MacDailyNews Take: Once again: Apple’s iPhone X is a spectacular pocket computer that deserves all of the praise being heaped upon it!
