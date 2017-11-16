“Apple executives say the iPhone X is about charting a course for where Apple’s products are headed. ‘This phone really sets us up well for the next 10 years,’ says Dan Riccio, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering,” Eadicicco writes. “Getting there will mean letting go of some of the things we’ve gotten used to about our smartphones. To make the iPhone X’s screen as expansive as possible without enlarging the phone itself, for instance, Apple had to get rid of the home button. ‘There were these extraordinarily complex problems that needed to be solved,’ says Jonathan Ive, Apple’s chief design officer.”
MacDailyNews Take: It takes about two hours to forget about the Home button forever, if it even takes that long. When we have to use it on our iPad Pros, it’s “Oh, yeah, this old thing.”
“How does Apple decide when it’s time to move on? It’s not a decision to get rid of an existing technology as much as it’s a willingness to accept that what’s familiar isn’t always what’s best,” Eadicicco writes. “‘I actually think the path of holding onto features that have been effective, the path of holding onto those whatever the cost, is a path that leads to failure,’ says Ive.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Only Apple could dispense with something as integral as the Home button and make it feel not only perfectly natural, but actually improve the flow of the iOS user interface.
