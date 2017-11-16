“Apple helped bring personal computers into the home with its early Macs, revolutionized the way we listen to music with the iPod, and put a supercomputer in everyone’s pocket with the iPhone,” Lisa Eadicicco writes for TIME Magazine. “In 2017, the Cupertino, Calif. company came for the smartphone — again — with its iPhone X, one of TIME’s 25 Best Inventions of the Year.”

“Apple executives say the iPhone X is about charting a course for where Apple’s products are headed. ‘This phone really sets us up well for the next 10 years,’ says Dan Riccio, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering,” Eadicicco writes. “Getting there will mean letting go of some of the things we’ve gotten used to about our smartphones. To make the iPhone X’s screen as expansive as possible without enlarging the phone itself, for instance, Apple had to get rid of the home button. ‘There were these extraordinarily complex problems that needed to be solved,’ says Jonathan Ive, Apple’s chief design officer.”

MacDailyNews Take: It takes about two hours to forget about the Home button forever, if it even takes that long. When we have to use it on our iPad Pros, it’s “Oh, yeah, this old thing.”

“How does Apple decide when it’s time to move on? It’s not a decision to get rid of an existing technology as much as it’s a willingness to accept that what’s familiar isn’t always what’s best,” Eadicicco writes. “‘I actually think the path of holding onto features that have been effective, the path of holding onto those whatever the cost, is a path that leads to failure,’ says Ive.”

