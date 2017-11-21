“That’s not to say it’s perfect. It’s definitely not. I’ll get to some of that in a second,” Siegler writes. “The biggest leap forward is the obvious one: FaceID. To say “it just works” is a disservice to what it’s actually doing. It works like magic. It works in so many situations where you think there’s no way it will work. To the point where you think: is it really doing anything or is Apple just messing with me?”
“But, the notch,” Siegler writes. “Day-to-day, I honestly don’t think about the notch anymore in regular iPhone use. But if I stop to think about it, such as for this review, it does still bother me. It also bothers me if I’m doing anything in landscape mode. Look, I get it. It’s there to enable all the amazing stuff mentioned above. I still just sort of wish Apple had made the bottom bezel-less and left a small one across the entire top of the iPhone X. (Or actually, just insisted this area be used for the status indicators (cellular service, battery, etc) and nothing else. When app-makers do this, it’s nice because it preserves the rest of the screen for content.) I know they couldn’t have claimed ‘edge-to-edge’ this way with at least somewhat of a straight face. But the bat ears, rabbit ears, horns — whatever you want to call them — are weird and awkward. ”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
Apple made the wrong choice with the notch. It’s bad design to ask the world’s developers to design around a flap occluding the display.
The good news is that Apple can fix this in the software (of course, the few developers who’ve already designed around Apple’s abomination will have further work to do). Apple should reserve the “bunny ears” portion of the screen to display cell and Wi-Fi signal strength, time, battery, and whatever else they want to use it for on a deep black background – with corner arcs that match the iPhone X’s other corners – into which the black bank of sensors comprising the notch will simply disappear.
Apple owns the notch’s bunny ears and the developers get all the rest.
Simplicity is the hallmark of great design, but Apple’s current notch design “solution” is anything but simple. It’s ugly, messy, and it mars an otherwise gorgeous device. — MacDailyNews, November 1, 2017
SEE ALSO:
How annoying is the iPhone X notch – November 1, 2017
The Verge reviews Apple’s iPhone X: Clearly the best iPhone ever made, despite being marred by its ugly notch – November 1, 2017
Above Avalon’s first impressions of Apple’s iPhone X: ‘An entirely new iPhone experience’ – October 31, 2017
Apple reminds developers to design around iPhone X’s notch – October 28, 2017
We’ll get used to iPhone X’s ugly notch, even if we don’t end up liking it – October 23, 2017
Sloppiness: Apple’s inconsistent iPhone X design guides show attention to detail is no longer a priority – October 13, 2017
It’s not all screen: Apple’s stretching the truth with iPhone X marketing – October 3, 2017
Joshua Topolsky: Apple is really bad at design – October 1, 2017
Apple’s botched ‘notch’ atop iPhone X’s display is a design abomination – September 15, 2017
Apple is turning a design quirk into the iPhone X’s defining feature: Leaning into the notch – September 14, 2017
The lessons and questions of Apple’s iPhone X and iPhone 8 – September 13, 2017
Apple embraces that ugly notched cutout in OLED ‘iPhone’s display – August 30, 2017
It’s time we embraced Apple’s notched/cutout OLED iPhone display – August 11, 2017