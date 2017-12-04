“After the iPhone X announcement, I was more than satisfied with the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and didn’t even consider an iPhone X,” Matthew Miller writes for ZDNet. “However, thanks to the new T-Mobile Jump On Demand switch every 30 day program, giving the Apple iPhone X a trial was a quick and easy process.”

“Last month, I passed the 10 day period and my excitement for the device remained high. Now, 30 days later I continue to enjoy the daily experience with the phone and I will not be visiting T-Mobile to swap out for another phone,” Miller writes. “It feels like $1,000 phone should and gives me iPhone Plus level battery life and a big display experience in a small iPhone form factor. I cannot express enough how impressive the form factor is.”

“The Apple AirPods work seamlessly with the iPhone X. The Apple Watch Series 3 is clearly the best smartwatch for iPhone users and both work very well together,” Miller writes. “When you have family and friends using iPhones, iMessage and Find My Friends are superb experiences that have no equal on Android.”