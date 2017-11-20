“After initial doom-and-gloom warnings about severe iPhone X shortages at launch, things are looking up,” Chris Mills reports for BGR. “If you order a phone right now from Apple’s online store, you’re looking at a ship time of two to three weeks, which is a dramatic improvement on the six-week wait times when the iPhone X hadn’t launched yet.”

“But you still shouldn’t expect the phone to be consistently in stock — as in, being able to pop down the Apple Store on your way to work to pick one up — for a while,” Mills reports. “Apple doesn’t comment on its stock levels or manufacturing plans, but the carriers (who still sell around 75% of iPhones) do, and their forecast isn’t all that great.”

“Speaking at an investor conference, T-Mobile CFO Braxton Carter predicted that demand for the iPhone X would ‘roll over’ into the first quarter of 2018.,” Mills reports. “This might ultimately be the ‘super-cycle’ of iPhone upgrades that some analysts were predicted.”

