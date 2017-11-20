“But you still shouldn’t expect the phone to be consistently in stock — as in, being able to pop down the Apple Store on your way to work to pick one up — for a while,” Mills reports. “Apple doesn’t comment on its stock levels or manufacturing plans, but the carriers (who still sell around 75% of iPhones) do, and their forecast isn’t all that great.”
“Speaking at an investor conference, T-Mobile CFO Braxton Carter predicted that demand for the iPhone X would ‘roll over’ into the first quarter of 2018.,” Mills reports. “This might ultimately be the ‘super-cycle’ of iPhone upgrades that some analysts were predicted.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s iPhone X is a spectacular pocket computer that deserves all of the praise being heaped upon it.
