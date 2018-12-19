“Nine months after a whistleblower revealed Facebook had allowed outsiders to improperly access personal information about millions of its users, the social media giant faced its first major rebuke from regulators in the United States — a lawsuit filed by the attorney general of the District of Columbia,” Tony Romm, Brian Fung, Aaron C. Davis, and Craig Timberg report for The Washington Post. “The lawsuit from Karl Racine on Wednesday targeted Facebook mainly for its entanglement with Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy that harvested names, ‘likes’ and other data from the social site without users’ permission.”

“The opening salvo from the D.C. attorney general ended a protracted silence on the part of many U.S. regulators, who have faced immense pressure — from members of Congress and average web users — to discipline Facebook for what many see as a reckless disregard for online privacy,” Romm, Fung, Davis, and Timberg report. “Some of Silicon Valley’s toughest critics have urged the government to slap Facebook with severe fines and other penalties that might force it to rethink a business model that monetizes the most intimate details of consumers’ lives.”

“‘Facebook’s lax oversight of its privacy protocols and confusing privacy settings put the personal information of millions of Americans at risk,’ Racine said,” Romm, Fung, Davis, and Timberg report. “The D.C. lawsuit also took issue with other business practices at Facebook, including its relationships with device-makers such as BlackBerry that could access social data in ways that could ‘override’ a user’s privacy settings, according to the complaint.”

