“Lizzie Nichols tells me she’s mildly insulted that painting programs like Procreate get stuffed under ‘Entertainment’ on the iPad App Store,” Leif Johnson writes for Macworld. “I can’t say I blame her. Nichols is one of the visual development artists for Sony Pictures Animation’s Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, which hit theaters late last week and has consistently racked up praise for its art and animation (if not its crass humor).”

“Art is her business—specifically, the painting of environments and props that inform 3D designers how a production should look, along with the painting of characters—and she does it well,” Johnson writes. “She worked on the previous Hotel Transylvania film, and her long list of credits include The Emoji Movie, Smurfs: The Lost Village, Futurama, along with freelance work for the likes of Disney Television and Cartoon Network. And she does almost all of it with Adobe Photoshop on a Mac Pro with an attached Wacom Cintiq Companion display.”

“Now, for the first time, Nichols is considering making the iPad Pro an essential part of her workflow,” Johnson writes. “‘If the iPad was able to faithfully replicate what it’s like to use Photoshop on my Mac with a Cintiq,’ she says, ‘then I would most likely use the iPad much more than my Cintiq Companion.'”

