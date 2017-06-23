MacDailyNews Take: Because the Surface Pro sucks compared to a MacBook.
“There have been distinct differences between MacOS and iOS, but with the upcoming iOS 11 those lines are blurring more and more,” Miller writes. “Thanks to iOS 11 shown off at WWDC 2017, I decided to purchase a new iPad Pro 10.5 instead of the more expensive MacBook Pro.”
“I’ve been using the iPad Pro 10.5 for several days and am pleased to have an Apple computing device, besides my iPhone 7 Plus, back in my hands,” Miller writes. “As I look across the apps and documents I have stored on my Surface Pro 4, I think an iPad Pro may be able to do everything with an OS that is extremely responsive and fun to use… If my trials work out as I anticipate, I may even consider switching out the 10.5 for teh 12.9 inch display model.”
MacDailyNews Take: Quite for upgrade for Mr. Miller, that’s for sure!
iPad Pro. The future of computing is here (or will be, as soon as iOS 11 is released this autumn).
