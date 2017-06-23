MacDailyNews Take: Because the Surface Pro sucks compared to a MacBook.

“It was 1989 when I started using my first Apple computer, the Macintosh SE with an external 20 MB hard drive, and since then I’ve had an assortment of Apple devices,” Matthew Miller writes for ZDNet. “A few years ago I moved to the Microsoft Surface Pro line for my primary computer, but have been thinking of going back to a MacBook.”

“There have been distinct differences between MacOS and iOS, but with the upcoming iOS 11 those lines are blurring more and more,” Miller writes. “Thanks to iOS 11 shown off at WWDC 2017, I decided to purchase a new iPad Pro 10.5 instead of the more expensive MacBook Pro.”



“I’ve been using the iPad Pro 10.5 for several days and am pleased to have an Apple computing device, besides my iPhone 7 Plus, back in my hands,” Miller writes. “As I look across the apps and documents I have stored on my Surface Pro 4, I think an iPad Pro may be able to do everything with an OS that is extremely responsive and fun to use… If my trials work out as I anticipate, I may even consider switching out the 10.5 for teh 12.9 inch display model.”

Read more in the full article here.