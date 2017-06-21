“Ever since Apple added a giant screen, detachable keyboard and Bluetooth stylus to the iPad, the company has wanted us to think of it as a computer—a super computer, in fact, if you believe its advertising tagline,” Michael Simon writes for Macworld. “But while it might have had the processing power and screen real estate of a MacBook, the iPad Pro was no more a Mac than any other tablet that came before it.”

“But the iPad has taken a big step towards​professional legitimacy,” Simon writes. “With a new model that clearly distinguishes itself from the $329 entry-level model and the transcendent multitasking and navigation features in iOS 11, Apple finally has a tablet strong enough to sit alone on your desk.”

Simon writes, “And that’s bad news for the MacBook Air.”

