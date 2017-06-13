“Just eight days after first being announced, the 10.5-Inch iPad Pro arrives,” Bryan M. Wolfe reports for App Advice.

“The recently announced 10.5-inch iPad Pro is now available in stores,” Wolfe reports. “The company’s newest tablet was first announced on June 5 alongside the second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which is also available beginning today, June 13.”

Wolfe reports, “You can find both new iPad Pros in Apple retail stores and through select carriers and Apple Authorized Resellers in the United States and 37 additional countries and regions.”



MacDailyNews Take: They’ll truly be game-changers once they’re running iOS 11 with Multi-Touch Drag and Drop, the new Dock, and Apple’s Files app!

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]