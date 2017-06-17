“The 10.5-inch iPad Pro is the best iPad Apple’s ever made and you should probably buy one,” Todd Haselton reports for CNBC. “After just a few days using a review unit provided by Apple, I’m already tempted to scrap my 9.7-inch iPad Pro — that I bought last year — and upgrade to this new model. It’s that good.”

“If you’re in the market for a new iPad, or even a new tablet, you should buy this,” Haselton reports. “The screen is the best I’ve ever seen on a tablet, thanks to Apple’s new ProMotion technology that switches the refresh rate based on what you’re doing.”

“When iOS 11 launches this fall, you’ll have enough power under the hood to handle all of Apple’s new multitasking experiences,” Haselton reports. “Finally, the battery life is pretty solid, lasting most of the day during my tests which included spending a couple of hours reading Apple News at night, and catching up on a new game called Asphalt Storm… If you’re in the market for a new iPad, this is the one to get.”



