“The new 10.5-inch iPad Pro is the current darling of the Apple tablet line-up and my Apple World Today compadre, Steve Sande, loves it,” Dennis Sellers writes for Apple World Today. “However, I’ve gone with the revamped 12.9-inch version.”

“Why? Up to now, I’ve not found the iPad Pro to be a suitable laptop replacement, despite what CEO Tim Cook may think,” Sellers writes. “However, with iOS 11, I feel this may change. If so, I want my new ‘laptop’ to have as much screen real estate as possible.”

“The screen of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is simply gorgeous with its 2732 x 2048 resolution… [and] TrueTone technology,” Sellers writes. “Ppgrading to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro was a no-brainer for me. And if iOS offers the advantages I think it will, the tablet may finally become sidekick to my iMac I always hoped it would be.”



