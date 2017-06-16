“Why? Up to now, I’ve not found the iPad Pro to be a suitable laptop replacement, despite what CEO Tim Cook may think,” Sellers writes. “However, with iOS 11, I feel this may change. If so, I want my new ‘laptop’ to have as much screen real estate as possible.”
“The screen of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is simply gorgeous with its 2732 x 2048 resolution… [and] TrueTone technology,” Sellers writes. “Ppgrading to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro was a no-brainer for me. And if iOS offers the advantages I think it will, the tablet may finally become sidekick to my iMac I always hoped it would be.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Exactly our thought process, if we were choosing between iPad Pros only for our backpacks, but we have the complicating factor of really, really, really wanting new 12-inch MacBooks, too. If we go that route, it might make more sense for us to choose the 10.5-inch iPad Pro due to weight considerations. If we determine that we can go solely with the iPad Pro and iOS 11, then we’ll be getting 12.9-inch models for the display real estate, too.
If you’re choosing between the 12.9- or 10.5-inch iPad Pro, make sure to go handle them in person before deciding, if at all possible!