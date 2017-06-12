“When I first saw the new iPad Pro’s test results from our lab, I thought there was a big mistake,” Mark Spoonauer writes for LAPTOP Magazine. “This new 10.5-inch tablet turned in performance scores so high that they blow away most laptops. In fact, the iPad Pro (starting at $649 for 64GB, $907 with keyboard and Apple Pencil) smokes the new 12-inch MacBook and rivals the 13-inch MacBook Pro. That’s how powerful the new A10X Fusion chip is inside this 1-pound powerhouse.”

“But what can you do with all of that power? Actually, more than you might think, including performing sophisticated photo edits on the go, editing and processing video in seconds instead of minutes and creating finely detailed drawings with the Apple Pencil with zero lag, thanks in part to a new display that dynamically scales its refresh rate,” Spoonauer writes. “The A10X Fusion chip inside the iPad could very well be the most powerful mobile processor ever. The six-core CPU and 12-core GPU combine to offer amazing power given the iPad Pro’s slim profile.”

“The result is a tablet that beats most Windows laptops on the Geekbench 4 benchmark, which measures overall performance,” Spoonauer writes. “The iPad Pro scored a crazy-high 9,233 on the multi-core portion of the test. That’s more than double the Galaxy Tab S3 tablet with a Snapdragon 820 chip. More impressive, the iPad Pro’s mark is whopping 42 percent faster than the Dell XPS 13 notebook with a 7th-generation Core i5 processor (6,498) and 17 percent faster than a Core i7-powered HP Spectre (7,888).”

iOS 11 “will finally offer a real File system along with much improved multitasking,” Spoonauer writes. “At that point, I could see myself potentially using the iPad on the road a lot more as my daily driver. And that’s pretty impressive for a 1-pound tablet.”

