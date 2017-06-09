“The ability to run more than one app at a time in the foreground was a late addition to iOS—hard as it is to believe, it only appeared in 2015’s iOS 9. But not long after that feature was welcomed with a sigh of relief, the dissatisfaction began to set in. Why was that scrolling list of apps so clumsy? Why can’t you search for apps? How come you couldn’t drag and drop between two apps?” Moren reports. “iOS 11 proposes to answer those questions, in many cases by tapping back into the Mac.”
“While the Dock is hardly new to iOS, it’s certainly never looked more Mac-like than it does in iOS 11. Apps can appear as panes that sit on top of another app, overlapping in much the same way as a window on the Mac, you might think—and you would think totally correctly,” Moren reports. “The new drag and drop feature is a Mac stalwart too. We’ve been dragging and dropping files since 1984, and it’s a little ridiculous that it’s taken this long for it to come to iOS.”
MacDailyNews Take: What’s more natural than fragging and dropping with your finger? It’s certainly more natural than doing so with a mouse.
With iOS 11, many people’s biggest conundrum for their next road machines went from MacBook vs. MacBook Pro to 10.5-inch iPad Pro vs. 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
Finally, the promise of iPad is realized. – SteveJack, MacDailyNews, June 5, 2017