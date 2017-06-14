“This is an amazing iPad. It pays off years of setup in ways that come home when you see how well iOS 11 works,” Matthew Panzarino writes for TechCrunch. “Last year, Apple’s Tim Cook said that ‘we believe that iPad is the perfect expression of the future of computing.’ This year, that claim seems more ideologically sound than ever.”

“This iPad is Apple’s ‘swing away’ moment. It executes on the years of insistence that the iPad is the future of light work computers,” Panzarino writes. “But that moment is only telegraphed, shadowed, until you see it through the lens of iOS 11.”

“Science fiction for has decades displayed tablets as the future of mid-range computing,” Panzarino writes. “With the iPad Pro, especially when it’s armed with iOS 11, it’s beginning to feel possible to see Apple in this world… The iPad is a full-fledged computer, and you can argue against it but you’re going to increasingly sound like a contrarian.”

