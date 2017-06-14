“This iPad is Apple’s ‘swing away’ moment. It executes on the years of insistence that the iPad is the future of light work computers,” Panzarino writes. “But that moment is only telegraphed, shadowed, until you see it through the lens of iOS 11.”
“Science fiction for has decades displayed tablets as the future of mid-range computing,” Panzarino writes. “With the iPad Pro, especially when it’s armed with iOS 11, it’s beginning to feel possible to see Apple in this world… The iPad is a full-fledged computer, and you can argue against it but you’re going to increasingly sound like a contrarian.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, thanks to iOS 11, iPad Pro certainly is a full-fledged computer now.
Finally, the promise of iPad is realized. – SteveJack, MacDailyNews, June 5, 2017
