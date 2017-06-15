“Upgrading more often than the average person is an occupational hazard of gadget addicts – and even more so of tech writers. But I do at least try to resist when an update is a relatively minor one,” Ben Lovejoy writes for 9to5Mac. “I’d hoped that would be the case with the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. After all, I already owned the 9.7-inch Pro, so already had some of the more advanced features like True Tone. And 10.5 inches isn’t that much bigger than 9.7 inches, right?”

“Still, I had to be sure, so I wandered into the Regent Street Apple Store to try one out,” Lovejoy writes. “After playing with the iPad for 15 minutes or so, I put it back on the table and walked away. I then sat down to use my 9.7-inch Pro. Which immediately felt small.”

“I guess I should have seen this one coming,” Lovejoy writes. “When I tried out the 12.9-inch iPad Pro for a week, I absolutely loved that big screen. My main concern was the decreased portability.”



“I had another play with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro while I was in the store, and it’s true for me too,” Lovejoy writes. “The 12.9-inch model is still too big. My 9.7-inch Pro now feels just that bit too small. The 10.5-inch Pro feels just right. Damn.”

