“Still, I had to be sure, so I wandered into the Regent Street Apple Store to try one out,” Lovejoy writes. “After playing with the iPad for 15 minutes or so, I put it back on the table and walked away. I then sat down to use my 9.7-inch Pro. Which immediately felt small.”
“I guess I should have seen this one coming,” Lovejoy writes. “When I tried out the 12.9-inch iPad Pro for a week, I absolutely loved that big screen. My main concern was the decreased portability.”
“I had another play with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro while I was in the store, and it’s true for me too,” Lovejoy writes. “The 12.9-inch model is still too big. My 9.7-inch Pro now feels just that bit too small. The 10.5-inch Pro feels just right. Damn.”
MacDailyNews Take: Hello, eBay!
Also, we don’t think the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, at 12″x8.68″x0.27″ and only 1.5 lbs., suffers from “decreased portability.”
iOS 11 is the inflection point where the majority of Mac users will be forced to seriously consider an iPad Pro vs. a traditional Mac notebook for their next purchase. For most of the personal computer users in the world (email, web browsing, Facebook, some word processing, games, etc.), the iPad is (and has been for some time now, even prior to iOS 11) the superior choice vs. any notebook Mac or, of course, any crappy Windows PC.
